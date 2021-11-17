4 vehicle wreck on Hwy. 90 sends one to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a four-vehicle wreck on Old Highway 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road that sent one person to the hospital.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the wreck shortly after it happened, and confirmed one person was quickly evacuated.

Traffic is slow and drivers should avoid the area.

