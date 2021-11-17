1 hurt after vehicle reportedly strikes pedestrian, bollard in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian and a bollard in Horry County on Wednesday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Forestbrook Road and Dick Pond Road at 2:57 p.m. in response to the incident.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital by someone before first responders arrived on the scene, according to HCFR.

The South Carolina Higwhay Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.