Special election to fill seat left vacant by Sen. Leatherman set for March 29
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The president of the South Carolina Senate announced Tuesday that March 29 will be the date of the special election to replace former state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.
Leatherman (R-Florence) served as Senate Finance Committee chairman for roughly two decades. He died Friday at 90-years-old.
Filing for the seat opens Dec. 3 at noon and closes Dec. 11 at noon.
Primary elections will occur on Jan. 25 and runoffs will be Feb. 8.
