Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Special election to fill seat left vacant by Sen. Leatherman set for March 29

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C.(Sean Rayford | AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The president of the South Carolina Senate announced Tuesday that March 29 will be the date of the special election to replace former state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Leatherman (R-Florence) served as Senate Finance Committee chairman for roughly two decades. He died Friday at 90-years-old.

Filing for the seat opens Dec. 3 at noon and closes Dec. 11 at noon.

Primary elections will occur on Jan. 25 and runoffs will be Feb. 8.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Representative Liz Cheney comes to Wyoming.
Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Cheney as a Republican
.
Florence colleagues remember Senator Hugh Leatherman
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died...
Funeral arrangements announced for longtime S.C. state Sen. Hugh Leatherman
Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend...
Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax