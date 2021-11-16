Special election to fill seat left vacant by Sen. Leatherman set for March 29

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The president of the South Carolina Senate announced Tuesday that March 29 will be the date of the special election to replace former state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.

Leatherman (R-Florence) served as Senate Finance Committee chairman for roughly two decades. He died Friday at 90-years-old.

Filing for the seat opens Dec. 3 at noon and closes Dec. 11 at noon.

Primary elections will occur on Jan. 25 and runoffs will be Feb. 8.

