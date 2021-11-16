Submit a Tip
Raffle drum will set final 12 Rittenhouse jurors

Beyond Kyle Rittenhouse, sits the raffle-style box that is used to select jurors to be released...
Beyond Kyle Rittenhouse, sits the raffle-style box that is used to select jurors to be released from their duty before deliberations at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)(SEAN KRAJACIC | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(AP) — The judge in Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial will use a raffle drum that sat in the courtroom throughout the two-week trial to select jurors who will be dismissed from the pool of 18 to get to the final 12 who will decide the case.

Judge Schroeder told jurors last week that he would select as many people as necessary from the raffle drum to get down to 12.

That selection was to be done Tuesday, when the jury will begin deliberations after Monday’s closing arguments took a full day.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

