Opponents of federal COVID mandates hold protest outside CMC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A protest against federal COVID-19 mandates was held outside Conway Medical Center Monday.

The group “American Conservative Voices: Grass Roots Organization for Freedom” held the demonstration.

Organizers say they’re not only protesting against mask and vaccine mandates but showing their support for health care workers.

The group was not protesting against the hospital.

The Conway Medical Center released the statement below.

Conway Medical Center (CMC) will follow all guidelines as set forth by the federal government in regards to vaccine mandates for employees. All healthcare providers across the nation were notified by The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that failure to require and complete the vaccine mandate for employees will result in a loss of ability to operate, as well as civil and monetary penalties. Once we received this notification from CMS and OSHA, all employees received a letter from CMC outlining the federal requirement. A majority of our employees are fully vaccinated. We continue to work with those employees who are not to bring CMC into compliance so we can continue to serve the healthcare needs of our community. Approved medical or religious exemptions are being accepted through the CMC Human Resources and Employee Health Departments.

