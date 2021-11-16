Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Laura Harris

Laura Harris
Laura Harris(Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Laura Harris started with WMBF News in October 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

She is a Chicago native born and raised in the city. She attended the University of Missouri receiving her bachelor’s degree in documentary journalism, a psychology minor and a multicultural certificate. She won the title of Best Director at her University’s film festival for her senior documentary short film, The Sit Down, which focused on the effects of PTSD and mental health.

Working for several years in marketing, and even as a Blackhawks Ice Crew Girl, Laura later went on to receive her master’s degree in broadcasting from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. While there, she produced and hosted her own show called Living with Laura.

Growing up as a dancer, Laura fitness instructs on the side for fun as she teaches Pure Barre classes. Her favorite thing is exploring new restaurants and posting about in on her food blog. She’s most excited about checking out all the seafood and beaches Myrtle has to offer.

Be sure to follow Laura on her Facebook and Twitter pages. If you have a story tip, be sure to email Laura at laura.harris@wmbfnews.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

Jamie Arnold
Jamie Arnold
Katherine Phillips
Katherine Phillips
Jennifer Roberts
Jennifer Roberts
Andrew Dockery
Andrew Dockery