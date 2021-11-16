Laura Harris started with WMBF News in October 2021 as a multimedia journalist.

She is a Chicago native born and raised in the city. She attended the University of Missouri receiving her bachelor’s degree in documentary journalism, a psychology minor and a multicultural certificate. She won the title of Best Director at her University’s film festival for her senior documentary short film, The Sit Down, which focused on the effects of PTSD and mental health.

Working for several years in marketing, and even as a Blackhawks Ice Crew Girl, Laura later went on to receive her master’s degree in broadcasting from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism. While there, she produced and hosted her own show called Living with Laura.

Growing up as a dancer, Laura fitness instructs on the side for fun as she teaches Pure Barre classes. Her favorite thing is exploring new restaurants and posting about in on her food blog. She’s most excited about checking out all the seafood and beaches Myrtle has to offer.

Be sure to follow Laura on her Facebook and Twitter pages. If you have a story tip, be sure to email Laura at laura.harris@wmbfnews.com.

