Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

‘I didn’t believe it:’ Pee Dee man wins $300K on scratch-off

A Pee Dee man says he may retire sooner than expected as winning a cool $300,000 from a...
A Pee Dee man says he may retire sooner than expected as winning a cool $300,000 from a scratch-off, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man says he may retire sooner than expected as winning a cool $300,000 on a scratch-off, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner purchased the $10 Stacks of Money game at the AA Food Store on TV Road in Florence, officials say.

“I didn’t believe it. I’m putting the money away for more comfortable living,” he said.

The AA Food Store in Florence will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The win leaves four top prizes of $300,000 in the $10 Stacks of Money game at odds of 1 in 780,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar

Latest News

.
Florence County coroner releases autopsy report in Sheridan Wahl's case
.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
.
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to fall’