‘I didn’t believe it:’ Pee Dee man wins $300K on scratch-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Pee Dee man says he may retire sooner than expected as winning a cool $300,000 on a scratch-off, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The lucky winner purchased the $10 Stacks of Money game at the AA Food Store on TV Road in Florence, officials say.

“I didn’t believe it. I’m putting the money away for more comfortable living,” he said.

The AA Food Store in Florence will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the claimed ticket.

The win leaves four top prizes of $300,000 in the $10 Stacks of Money game at odds of 1 in 780,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.