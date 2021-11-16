Horry County Schools, Conway Medical Center team up for vaccine clinics

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Now that the Pfizer vaccine is available for children ages 5 to 11, Horry County Schools and Conway Medical Center are teaming up to help your family get vaccinated against COVID-19.

From students, to staff, to parents, the clinics are open to anyone. Those who want to participate in the free clinics will have four opportunities to do so.

There are clinics at Burgess Elementary School and Daisy Elementary School on Tuesday. On Wednesday, there are two more at Carolina Forest Elementary School and Conway Elementary School.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated at any of the four locations can also do so on Dec. 7 and Dec. 8.

Parents will have some forms to sign when they arrive to the clinic and all children must have a parent with them.

The school district tells WMBF News they’re excited to partner with CMC to offer this opportunity.

“We are hoping that some people attend these clinics and again, if they have any questions, we certainly want parents to reach out to their pediatrician or family practitioner,” said HCS spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.

The pediatric dose of the Pfizer shot is the exact same vaccine adults and older kids receive, just in a smaller dose.

Health experts with Conway Medical Center say clinics like this are critical. They added that getting out into the community where parents and patients live is key to be able to provide services for them.

While they hope to have a large turnout at these events, they understand some are hesitant to get their shot but they encourage everyone to get vaccinated.

“One of the main issues that we are concerned about is the potential of kids to act as a spread of the virus, to spread it to someone who is more vulnerable. And then there is that risk to them as well, be it very slight,” said CMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Richardson.

The clinics will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Both the school district and CMC want to stress they are completely optional.

