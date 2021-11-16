Submit a Tip
Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown

This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday...
This year, the network is celebrating 12 years of Christmas with 41 all-new original holiday movie premieres.(Dusanpetkovic // Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(AP) — There’s no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials.

That includes the movie “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring  Ree Drummond of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” series.  

The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a bit of strategy to watch.

The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window,  Dec. 11-13.

Another classic, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC.

On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.

