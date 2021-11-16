HCFR: 2-car crash with injuries blocks lanes at Socastee Blvd., Cimerron Dr.
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Drivers are being told to avoid Socastee Blvd at Cimerron Drive after a two-car crash. All lanes of traffic are closed at the intersection.
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called just before 3:30 p.m. to the area for a two-car crash that has lanes of traffic blocked.
HCFR says two people are en route to the hospital; with injuries.
