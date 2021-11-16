Submit a Tip
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps

By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.

Google Cloud is reporting issues, Google reported on its status dashboard, though the engineering team who is investigating the outage and said the issue is partially resolved.

Still, customers may encounter 404 errors when accessing web pages.

Downdetector was detecting a lot of issues across the internet with apps that rely on Google Cloud, including Snapchat, Nest, Spotify, Discord and, of course, Google.

