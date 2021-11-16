FIRST ALERT: Lunar eclipse Friday morning

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A nearly full lunar eclipse will be visible across the area early Friday morning.

The morning of Friday, November 19th will see the moon nearly completely covered by the earth’s shadow in a partial lunar eclipse.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth moves between the Sun and the full moon. Because they are not totally aligned, only a part of the Moon’s surface moves into the dark part of the Earth’s shadow.

In the case of Friday morning’s lunar eclipse, just over 99% of the moon’s surface will be covered by the Earth’s shadow resulting in an almost full eclipse.

Lunar eclipses are some of the most easy-to-watch astronomical events. All you need to see them are clear skies and a pair of eyes.

The lunar eclipse will begin at 2:18 A.M. Friday morning as the first small portion of the moon will start to be covered by the Earth’s shadow.

A noticeable darkening of the moon will start to appear by 3:00 A.M.

A partial lunar eclipse will take place early Friday morning. (WMBF)

The maximum lunar eclipse will take place at 4:02 A.M. when 99.1% of the moon will be covered by the shadow of the Earth. The result will be the moon appearing to be very dark, but also with a likely red or deep orange color. This deep red and orange color happens as light from the sun is still able to pass through the Earth’s atmosphere and faintly illuminate the moon.

The eclipse will end at 5:47 A.M.

