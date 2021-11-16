FIRST ALERT: Cold & frosty morning, beautiful afternoon on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A clear and cold start to the day will continues to cause patchy frost, especially inland this morning. Along the beaches, temperatures remain cold but the frost threat doesn’t begin until you are west of the waterway. Regardless, everyone will need the extra layers, hot cup of coffee and a few things to keep you warm for that morning commute.

After a cold start, the afternoon warms up nicely today. (WMBF)

Despite a cold start to the day, temperatures will warm very quickly through this afternoon. Highs will reach the middle to upper 60s on the beaches under mostly sunny skies. Highs inland will reach 70°.

Highs will climb into the 70s by the middle of the week. (WMBF)

Warmer weather will arrive Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon temperatures climbing into the low and middle 70s. Unfortunately, an approaching cold front will bring a stray shower chance on Thursday with colder temperatures to end the work week.

The weekend will be cooler thanks to Thursday's cold front that moves through. (WMBF)

While rain chances are limited, temperatures will fall from the mid-upper 70s on Thursday to the upper 50s for highs on Friday. That shot of cooler weather will continue into the weekend.

