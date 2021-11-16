Dr. Rick Maxey ‘highly effective’ as HCS superintendent, contract extended for another year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will continue to lead the school district through at least June 2025 after receiving a ‘highly effective’ rating in his annual evaluation, officials said.

The Horry County Board of Education provides an annual review of the superintendent every year. In a statement Monday night, the school district said the board is pleased with Maxey’s job performance and leadership, giving him a ‘highly effective’ rating.

“The Board feels the District continues to perform well in achievement and is headed in the right direction under the leadership, character, and clear vision of Dr. Rick Maxey as Superintendent. The Board would like to thank Dr. Maxey for his leadership under tremendously challenging circumstances,” the statement read.

Maxey has served as superintendent since 2015.

According to the district’s statement, Maxey’s current contract was extended for an additional year, which is through June 30, 2025.

