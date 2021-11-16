Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Does TikTok owe you money? App details $92M settlement

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when...
The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People who have been using TikTok since before September could be entitled to money from a class-action lawsuit against the company.

TikTok has disclosed a $92 million settlement proposal from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

It comes from a federal lawsuit claiming TikTok illegally collected and used personal data from its users.

The lawsuit cites both federal law and Illinois law that allows plaintiffs to seek money when their data is harvested without consent.

You don’t have to live in Illinois to claim your share of the settlement, but that state’s residents could get up to six times more money.

People who think they are impacted can file claims on tiktokdataprivacysettlement.com.

Don’t be surprised if your piece of the pie is tiny. A recent Pew Research study shows 48% of 18-29-year-olds say they use the video sharing app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl was dropped off at Pee Dee fire department before her death
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

.
Florence County coroner releases autopsy report in Sheridan Wahl's case
.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
.
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to fall’
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
Special election to fill seat left vacant by Sen. Leatherman set for March 29