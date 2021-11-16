Submit a Tip
Coroner: 79-year-old Darlington man dies after being hurt in field fire

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man has died after he was hurt in a field fire over the weekend, according to the Darlington County coroner.

Coroner J Todd Hardee said 79-year-old Donald Odom died on Monday from injuries that he sustained from the fire on Sunday afternoon on Palmetto Road.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Palmetto Rural Fire Department.

