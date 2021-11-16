Coroner: 79-year-old Darlington man dies after being hurt in field fire

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington man has died after he was hurt in a field fire over the weekend, according to the Darlington County coroner.

Coroner J Todd Hardee said 79-year-old Donald Odom died on Monday from injuries that he sustained from the fire on Sunday afternoon on Palmetto Road.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darlington County Coroner’s Office and the Palmetto Rural Fire Department.

