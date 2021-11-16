Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A to be closed Christmas weekend

Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.
Chick-fil-A is set to close Christmas Day, a Saturday, then its usual closure on Sunday.(Chick-fil-A via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chick-fil-A’s employees will be home for Christmas Day this year.

The popular chicken chain stated it will be closed for the holiday, which this year falls on Saturday.

Since Chick-fil-A is always closed Sundays, employees will have a two-day holiday weekend.

The chain’s 2,600 U.S. locations will reopen Dec. 27.

Chick-fil-A fans will be able to ring in 2021 with their favorite fast food, as the chain will be open New Year’s Eve and Jan. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar

Latest News

.
Residents seek change after 13-month-old dies in Hwy. 90 crash
.
‘She had a grand career’: Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
.
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to fall’
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago