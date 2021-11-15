Submit a Tip
Wyoming GOP votes to stop recognizing Cheney as a Republican

Representative Liz Cheney comes to Wyoming.
Representative Liz Cheney comes to Wyoming.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) — The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

Saturday’s 31-29 vote by the state party central committee followed similar votes by GOP officials in several Wyoming counties. Cheney didn’t immediately return an email message Monday seeking comment.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Wyoming GOP voted overwhelmingly in February to censure Cheney for voting to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cheney is now facing at least four Republican opponents in the 2022 primary.

