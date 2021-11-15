Submit a Tip
S.C. deputy injured in shooting, suspect in custody

A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg early Monday morning, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg early Monday morning, according to Sheriff Hobart Lewis.

Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office said deputies were patrolling a construction site on Hammett Street near Victor Street at around 1 a.m.

According to Flood, deputies approached a suspicious vehicle, and a deputy was shot soon after.

The injured deputy was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Flood said.

At least one deputy shot at the suspect, Flood said, but the suspect was not hit. Deputies detained the suspect.

SLED and the GCSO Office of Professional Standards are conducting separate investigations.

Flood said a GCSO Critical Incident Community Briefing video will be released on Dec. 30, 2021 on the GCSO YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 WYFF/WMBF. All rights reserved.

