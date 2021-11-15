MYR reports record-breaking passenger counts in October

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach International Airport continues to see record-breaking passenger numbers this fall.

According to press release from MYR, the number of people arriving on flights or deplanements totaled 145,464 this past October compared to 112,241 in October 2019.

Total passenger traffic, which includes both arriving and departing passengers, totaled 297,075, a 31% increase from 227,517 total passengers in October 2019.

Officials said year-to-date total passengers through Oct. 31, 2021, have already surpassed calendar year 2019, MYR’s previous record-setting year.

“After a historic summer, we’re thrilled to see strong passenger traffic continue throughout the fall months,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports. “Myrtle Beach is on a fast track to becoming a year-round destination and our airline partners have reacted to that demand by extending seasonal markets that would have historically ended after summer concluded. We look forward to the ability to offer our travelers more choices than ever as we move into this next season, and we thank our airline partners for their continued commitment to MYR.”

For more detailed passenger statistics at MYR, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.