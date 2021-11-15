Submit a Tip
Mother, grandmother charged in fentanyl overdose death of infant

Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.
Sharon Jordan and Joyce Stover are charged in connection to the death of an infant.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Robinson
Nov. 15, 2021
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two people have been charged with the fentanyl overdose death of an infant.

On October 30, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home on Elizabeth Drive in reference to an unresponsive infant.

The baby was declared dead by the Chester County Coroner’s Office.

After investigating, it was found that the infant’s grandmother, Sharon Elaine Jordan, 55, was the caregiver and legal guardian of the baby. The infant’s mother Joyce Renee Stover, 33, was allowed to visit her child but was not allowed to be alone with the baby, according to DSS regulation.

Deputies say that Jordan temporarily left the home, leaving the baby with Stover.

When Jordan returned home, she found Stover asleep and the baby on the kitchen floor unsupervised. The baby was put in a crib and was later found unresponsive, according to deputies.

Investigators found NARCAN in the crib with the baby. A toxicology report showed that the cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.

Jordan is charged with unlawful neglect of a child.

Stover is charged with murder by child abuse.

Both women are being housed at the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

