Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.

Eargle served as auditor for nearly 30 years, beginning in 1993. She retired from her role earlier this year.

“She was a wonderful Christian woman, public servant and a friend to many,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a Facebook post.

Before becoming auditor, Eargle served four terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives and was a member of the South Carolina Highway Commission.

“A true Christian who loved helping people. She was always smiling and will be deeply missed,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said.

A cause of death has not been released.

