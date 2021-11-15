Submit a Tip
Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies

By Nick Doria
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lois Eargle, the longtime Horry County auditor, died Sunday.

Eargle served as auditor for nearly 30 years, beginning in 1993. She retired from her role earlier this year.

“She was a wonderful Christian woman, public servant and a friend to many,” 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a Facebook post.

Before becoming auditor, Eargle served four terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives and was a member of the South Carolina Highway Commission.

“A true Christian who loved helping people. She was always smiling and will be deeply missed,” Horry County Sheriff Phillip Thompson said.

A cause of death has not been released.

