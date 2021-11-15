Home damaged by gunfire in Florence, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.

According to a press release from Florence police, officers were called around 8:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Norfolk Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said they “located evidence of a shooting and damage to a residence” but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Florence Police L.Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.