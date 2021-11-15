Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Home damaged by gunfire in Florence, police say

The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.
The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.

According to a press release from Florence police, officers were called around 8:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Norfolk Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said they “located evidence of a shooting and damage to a residence” but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call Florence Police L.Cpl. Chatlosh at 843-665-3191 or jchatlosh@cityofflorence.com.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hurt after a crash off Highway 90 in Conway on Sunday, according to officials.
1 dead, others seriously injured after crash on Highway 90
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River
The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
Coastal Carolina Students are helping Bucksport flooding issues and preserve culture
Coastal Carolina University students step in to help Bucksport area with flooding, cultural preservation
A Florida man died at a local hospital Saturday after being injured in a motorcycle crash near...
Fla. man, 63, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash near Lumberton
Nov. 15, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast