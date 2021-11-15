Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for longtime S.C. state Sen. Hugh Leatherman

State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died...
State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died Friday at the age of 90.(AP)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The funeral for longtime South Carolina state Sen. Hugh Leatherman will be held on Friday.

Quentin Hawkins, Leatherman’s chief of staff, announced the arrangements on Monday.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center located at 201 South Dargan Street in Florence.

The family will host a reception after the funeral on the grounds of the FMU Performing Arts Center for those who would like to talk with the family and celebrate the state senator’s life.

PAST COVERAGE:

The Florence Republican was the state’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker. He was first elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat before switching parties in the 1990s. In his 11th term, Leatherman was among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. He served as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has sway over the state’s budget.

He died on Friday morning at the age of 90 after going through surgery and discovering he had “an advanced and aggressive” cancer.

Those who wish to attend the funeral are encouraged to arrive early as seating and parking will be limited.

A formal obituary and further details on the funeral will be released later this week, according to Leatherman’s office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hurt after a crash off Highway 90 in Conway on Sunday, according to officials.
1 dead, others seriously injured after crash on Highway 90
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River
The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend...
Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax
A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg early Monday morning,...
S.C. deputy injured in shooting, suspect in custody
The Myrtle Beach International Airport continues to see record-breaking passenger numbers this...
MYR reports record-breaking passenger counts in October