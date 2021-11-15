Funeral arrangements announced for longtime S.C. state Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The funeral for longtime South Carolina state Sen. Hugh Leatherman will be held on Friday.

Quentin Hawkins, Leatherman’s chief of staff, announced the arrangements on Monday.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. at the Francis Marion Performing Arts Center located at 201 South Dargan Street in Florence.

The family will host a reception after the funeral on the grounds of the FMU Performing Arts Center for those who would like to talk with the family and celebrate the state senator’s life.

PAST COVERAGE:

The Florence Republican was the state’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker. He was first elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat before switching parties in the 1990s. In his 11th term, Leatherman was among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. He served as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, which has sway over the state’s budget.

He died on Friday morning at the age of 90 after going through surgery and discovering he had “an advanced and aggressive” cancer.

Those who wish to attend the funeral are encouraged to arrive early as seating and parking will be limited.

A formal obituary and further details on the funeral will be released later this week, according to Leatherman’s office.

