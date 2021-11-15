Submit a Tip
Former Horry County councilman takes top spot for ‘Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award’

Former Horry County Councilman Paul Prince found out on Monday that he won first place for the...
Former Horry County Councilman Paul Prince found out on Monday that he won first place for the "Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award."((Source: Horry County Government))
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Horry County councilman was recognized on Monday for all that he has done for the city of Loris.

Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson nominated Paul Prince for the “Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award” for his decades of community service. Along with being on the county council for nearly 30 years, Prince has served for more than 50 years on the Loris Volunteer Fire Department and was a first responder.

Paul Prince, City Clerk Keith Massey and Mayor Todd Harrelson after Prince learned he won the...
Paul Prince, City Clerk Keith Massey and Mayor Todd Harrelson after Prince learned he won the first prize for the Small Town Civic Volunteer Award.(Source: Mayor Todd Harrelson)

Over 700 people from 49 states were nominated for the volunteer award which honors extraordinary public service volunteers in cities and towns with less than 25,000 people.

“It spotlights the urgent need for citizens to fill critical civic volunteer roles including local government boards and councils, volunteer firefighters, EMTs and the many advisory committees that support key local government functions,” according to the STACVA website.

Prince was named one of the top three finalists, then on Monday, he found that he received first place out of the hundreds of nominations.

The first-place award means the city of Loris will receive $20,000.

Harrelson said at this point they’re not sure what the city will do with the prize money.

