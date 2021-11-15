Fla. man, 63, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash near Lumberton

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florida man died at a local hospital Saturday after being injured in a motorcycle crash near Lumberton, the Horry County Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as David Cribb, 63, of Zephyrhills, Fla.

McSpadden said Cribb’s motorcycle struck a guardrail on U.S. 74 near Lumberton on Oct. 30.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

