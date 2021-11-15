Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Clear skies today, cold Tuesday morning ahead

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold front has passed and will keep conditions a little breezy this morning as you step out the door this morning. Thankfully, today will be filled with plenty of sunshine as highs climb into the lower 60s today.

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s today.
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 60s today.

Not only will the jacket be needed for this morning but a few more layers might even be needed as we head into this evening and into Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will drop down into the low-mid 30s, leading to a Freeze Watch for some of you tonight through Tuesday morning.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for some of you where temperatures will range from 32-34 degrees...
A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for some of you where temperatures will range from 32-34 degrees tonight.

Areas not located in the Freeze Watch will still be chilly for Tuesday morning. Overnight lows in Horry County alone will range from the mid 30s to lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

One of the cooler nights will arrive tonight with the 30s, especially low-mid 30s further inland.
One of the cooler nights will arrive tonight with the 30s, especially low-mid 30s further inland.

Thankfully, we warm up pretty quickly on Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s. Highs will continue to climb each day, eventually leading to the low-mid 70s for Thursday before a second cold front moves through Thursday evening. For now, just an isolated shower looks possible Thursday but colder temperatures will return. Highs fall into the lower 60s for highs on Friday and remain in the 50s for the start of the weekend.

Here's a look at the temperatures over the next few days. A roller coaster type pattern.
Here's a look at the temperatures over the next few days. A roller coaster type pattern.

