The Festival of Trees is on display at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll find over decorated Christmas trees on display at Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach. With one for each state and a few festive under the sea themed trees, every inch of the aquarium is covered in holiday décor.

We loved checking out some of this year’s trees, meeting the penguins, getting to Santa, and talking about upcoming events you can take part in.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

