Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hurt after a crash off Highway 90 in Conway on Sunday, according to officials.
1 dead, others seriously injured after crash on Highway 90
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River
The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
A deputy with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was shot in the leg early Monday morning,...
S.C. deputy injured in shooting, suspect in custody
Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was taken into custody Monday.
Trump ally Bannon taken into custody on contempt charges
Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in...
Judge dismisses weapons charge in Rittenhouse murder trial
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveils new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s makes super-sized peanut butter cup for Thanksgiving dessert