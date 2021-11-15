Submit a Tip
Drinks with Danyel: Local author writes first book called ‘The Tentative Knock’

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Kelly Capriotti Burton is a new author in the Grand Strand and just released her new book ‘The Tentative Knock.”

This book is a love story and the story takes place in Surfside Beach. It’s a story about relationships, family and love.

You can get your copy today at https://amzn.to/2Zo9hdC.

Kelly is always posting updates on her Facebook page @kellofastory.

