Deputies seize over 10 lbs. of marijuana from Darlington County home; 1 arrested

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces drug and child neglect charges after deputies said they seized over 10 pounds of marijuana from a Darlington County home.

Kareem Zimmon was arrested last Tuesday and charged with trafficking marijuana and unlawful neglect of a child.

Kareem Zimmon (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

Darlington County deputies and State Law Enforcement Division agents executed a search warrant at home in the area of Swift Creek Road where they said they found over 10 pounds of marijuana.

A search warrant also shows that Zimmon also placed a child in the home “at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health or safety due to the condition of the home and drug activity at the home.”

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

