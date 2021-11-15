Submit a Tip
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall’

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results for a woman who was first reported missing in Myrtle Beach but was found dead miles away in Florence County.

Coroner Keith von Lutcken stated that through a collaborative investigation that included autopsy and toxicological studies, it was determined that Sheridan Wahl died as a result of “multiple blunt force injuries due to a fall.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

Sheridan Wahl
Sheridan Wahl(The Wahl Family)

Wahl had been found back in September at the base of the Hannah-Salem Friendfield Fire Department’s training tower.

The coroner added that the manner of her death has been classified as undetermined.

Wahl was last seen on Sept. 19 along South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach when she had come up from Florida to visit her father, according to police.

Her body was found two days later, about an hour away from Myrtle Beach. An incident report stated that her car was found about 10 miles away in a ditch in a cornfield and had been burned.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation determined Wahl “left our jurisdiction safely.” They subsequently turned the case over to the State Law Enforcement Division, who is leading the investigation.

Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to fall’
Horry County Council hears proposal to regulate public comment
Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
