Conway City Council passes first step in prohibiting select open carry

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway City Council unanimously votes to approve the first reading to prohibit open carry during meetings, assemblies and parades.

On Nov. 8, Conway Police Chief Dale Long spoke to city council members about restricting open carry during public events and in city government buildings, saying it wouldn’t be a regular thing.

“It’s only under these very narrow circumstances, that we say we believe as a city, that we just want to curtail the potential for gun violence. With these limited exceptions, we want to have a little more limitations on it,” Chief Long said.

Councilmember Will Goldfinch said even as a gun owner he’s on board with the limitations.

“If you’re looking at the city courthouse, and the other city government building and there’s a lot that’s happening in there like zoning and code enforcement and other issues where sometimes there’s controversy about it,” Long said at the Nov. 8 meeting.

The ordinance still needs a second reading and public hearing before becoming official.

