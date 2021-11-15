Coastal Carolina University students step in to help Bucksport area with flooding, cultural preservation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - After several years of dealing with flooding, residents in the Bucksport area are getting more answers from the world of academia.

Several students at Coastal Carolina University are getting hands-on experience with the community’s flooding issues and how it’s impacting residents’ daily life through a sustainability assessment.

It’s also giving them a better look at the historical significance of Bucksport.

“The absolute treasure this community is to not just Horry County or neighboring county but to the history of United States,” said Pamela Martin, professor of politics and international relations at CCU. “They are family of descendent of slaves from plantations. They hold cultural knowledge from the Gullah culture and they hold a local knowledge of their environment that we are losing.”

Each year the Bucksport community is losing more and more due to flooding, whether it comes from flash floods, hurricanes or even just strong thunderstorms rolling through. It’s made some residents feel neglected for how long Bucksport has to wait to get aid.

While Bucksport holds historical value from the Gullah culture, the community has struggled to be further represented in Horry County.

“Bucksport is this indigenous community that has been there forever but they don’t see them as something they can make money from, ” said CCU student Katey Zimmerman, who’s part of the research group.

Fellow student Jairan Parker says they’re doing what they can to help the people and preserve what they have left.

“We started studying the wetlands and how natural disasters affect the area,” he said. “Also how flooding interacts with their community as well as the three rivers that surround the community.”

The students also head into Bucksport itself, assisting in community meetings and speaking with residents in order to gain a better understanding of the issues.

However, as their semester passed by, it has become harder to find certain data for the students.

“We’ve been able to have enough data is important to what we are looking into is the most important thing and is the most alarming thing because there is a lack of data on Bucksport altogether,” said Parker.

The research deals with how Bucksport’s economy, environment and community are being impacted by flooding. One thing Zimmerman is concerned about is that flooding within the community is on the verge of losing its culture.

“It has the potential to destroy parts of their culture like they have a lot of cultural places around the community like the slave cemetery and it has been unmarked so they can’t protect it against things like development and flooding,” said Zimmerman “We’ve suggested that they should mark the places that could be eco-tourism so it can be protected against flooding and everything.”

The students will create a full report next month, which community leaders can take to the county to apply for funding to restore damages from flooding. On the whole, the group said they’re using all their resources to help.

“They are misrepresented and I feel like they are left out of certain things that I feel they should be included. Comes in when being able to receive infrastructure and improving the flood systems,” said Parker.

Furman University and Duke University are also contributing their own research towards Bucksport flooding.

For example, Duke is doing a hydrologic assessment and that’s the understanding of how the water flows within the area - which could go towards taking steps to ensure less flooding in the future.

