Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU Board of Trustees vote in favor of ending mask mandate at end of fall semester

Coastal Carolina University campus
Coastal Carolina University campus
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University students will not have to wear masks in the classroom during the spring semester.

The CCU Board of Trustees held a special meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the university’s mask mandate.

During the meeting, CCU President Michael Benson proposed that the university keep the mask mandate in place for the remainder of the fall semester since many students will be leaving campus for the Thanksgiving break and could possibly contract COVID-19 while visiting loved ones.

Jim Solazzo, the vice president for success, agreed with Benson, stating that for a lot of students, going home for Thanksgiving and coming back for a week of classes and finals is challenging, but doing that while being sick makes that more of a challenge.

The Board of Trustees went into an executive session to discuss the matter for about an hour.

Once they came out of the executive session, they voted unanimously to end the mask mandate on Dec. 13, which is the end of the fall semester.

Since the start of the school year, all students and staff, no matter their vaccination status, have had to wear masks while indoors on campus.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hurt after a crash off Highway 90 in Conway on Sunday, according to officials.
1 dead, others seriously injured after crash on Highway 90
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
13-month-old dies in crash on Highway 90, coroner says
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink
Columbia woman finds nearly a dozen receipts in to-go drink

Latest News

13-month-old dies in crash on Highway 90, coroner says
13-month-old dies in crash on Highway 90, coroner says
Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Longtime Horry County auditor Lois Eargle dies
Sheridan Wahl
Coroner: Sheridan Wahl died of ‘multiple blunt force injuries due to fall’
.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
Open Carry
Conway City Council passes first step in prohibiting select open carry