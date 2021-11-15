Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

13-month-old dies in crash on Highway 90, coroner says

A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.
A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 13-month-old Zalisa Daniels, of Longs, died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Highway 90 near Lee Street in Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai SUV traveling west on the highway crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Nissan traveling east.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed seven patients were counted at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seven people were hurt after a crash off Highway 90 in Conway on Sunday, according to officials.
1 dead, others seriously injured after crash on Highway 90
Change this caption before publishing
Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River
The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
Wreck GFX
68-year-old woman killed, another injured after Saturday crash in Darlington County

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
The Florence Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night.
Home damaged by gunfire in Florence, police say
Coastal Carolina Students are helping Bucksport flooding issues and preserve culture
Coastal Carolina University students step in to help Bucksport area with flooding, cultural preservation
A Florida man died at a local hospital Saturday after being injured in a motorcycle crash near...
Fla. man, 63, dies from injuries sustained in motorcycle crash near Lumberton
Nov. 15, 2021, 6 a.m. newscast