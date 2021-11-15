13-month-old dies in crash on Highway 90, coroner says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A young child was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 90 Sunday.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 13-month-old Zalisa Daniels, of Longs, died from her injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened shortly before 1 p.m. on Highway 90 near Lee Street in Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of a 2015 Hyundai SUV traveling west on the highway crossed the center line and struck a 2004 Nissan traveling east.

The drivers and passengers in both vehicles were taken to the hospital. Horry County Fire Rescue confirmed seven patients were counted at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

