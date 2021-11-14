Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Python hitches nearly 100-mile ride in sailboat’s shower

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife...
Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.(Source: Marco Island Police Department via Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. (AP) - Police say a 7-foot python snuck onto a sailboat in the Florida Keys and hitched a ride, staying onboard until the boat completed its nearly 100-mile voyage.

The crew found the big snake in the boat’s shower after the vessel docked Friday in Marco Island in southwest Florida after the trip from Indian Key.

Marco Island Police quickly responded and handed the invasive snake over to a local wildlife handler after its joyride.

Police posted photos of a smiling uniformed officer with the python coiled around his arm.

Invasive pythons are believed to have descended from pets freed from captivity in recent decades. They are now ravaging native species of birds and mammals around South Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU
Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says
A crash was reported.
1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say
Police responded to a reported shooting outside of a convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. on...
2 children killed, 2 adults injured in shooting outside convenience store in Richmond, Va.

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
Police say an off-duty Baltimore City police sergeant fatally shot an assailant who opened fire...
Off-duty officer fatally shoots man linked to 3 shootings in Baltimore
Police say the suspect is linked to three shootings that left two people dead and another...
Suspect killed by off-duty officer after opening fire at barbershop
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters
North Myrtle Beach moving away from cross-training for police officers, firefighters