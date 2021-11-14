Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating after reports of gunshots at a Myrtle Beach bar late Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots following a fight just before midnight a Bar Louie, located on Celebrity Circle at Broadway the Beach.

No one was hurt and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information, including photos or video of the incident, is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

