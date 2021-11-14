Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Police investigating after shots fired at Myrtle Beach bar

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties are investigating after reports of gunshots at a Myrtle Beach bar late Saturday.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots following a fight just before midnight a Bar Louie, located on Celebrity Circle at Broadway the Beach.

No one was hurt and there is no threat to the public, according to police.

Anyone with information, including photos or video of the incident, is asked to contact the MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU
Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says
A crash was reported.
1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say
Katerena Bedjan
Second arrest made in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

.
17-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault investigation near CCU
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU
A judge has sentenced a South Carolina man to 50 years in prison for the 2020 stabbing death of...
South Carolina man gets 50 years for killing mother in Iowa
Damian Lee Hunt
Suspect in Robeson County shooting arrested in Detroit, another wanted