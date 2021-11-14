Submit a Tip
Gucci, Xbox to sell $10,000 special edition consoles

Gucci is selling a special edition Xbox for $10,000.(Source: Gucci/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - Luxury brand Gucci is teaming up with Microsoft to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Xbox. Together, they are releasing a special edition Xbox Series X.

It will only set you back $10,000, but it includes an Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

The bundle will come with a console, two wireless controllers and a fashionable carrying case.

Gucci laser-etched the console with its iconic Rhombi design.

The company said the pattern alludes to both the initials of Guccio Gucci and the shorthand for “good game.”

The case is designed to be on the go, with dedicated space for both controllers and the Xbox.

Gucci plans to sell 100 units through its flagship stores. You can get yours starting Wednesday.

