FIRST ALERT: Clear and cool stretch of weather settles in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An overnight cold front has allowed of chilly temperatures and sunny skies to settle into the region for the remainder of the weekend. After starting off the morning frosty for some, temperatures today will slowly warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. Luckily, there will be plenty of sunshine throughout today that will help things feel slightly better.

Today's Forecast (WMBF)

It will be another cold night for many, especially inland areas, where patchy frost could return. Be sure to protect or bring sensitive plants indoors and plan to give yourself a little more time for the morning commute. Lows tonight will drop back down into the 30s and 40s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Tonight's Forecast (WMBF)

No major changes arrive for the first few days of the new work week. In fact, the threat of frost will continue through potentially Tuesday morning. Daytime highs will remain a few degrees below average, warming into the low 60s. Dry air will stay in place, meaning sunshine is in sight for most of the week.

Into the New Work Week (WMBF)

