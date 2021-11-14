Submit a Tip
Designer brands expected to leave discount stores due to supply chain issues

Some designer brands are stepping away from discount stores like T.J. Maxx
By Maira Ansari
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Global supply chain issues are affecting designer brands like Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and more, leaving bargain hunters at a loss.

The companies said they are stepping away from those discount chains like T.J. Maxx, Burlington and Ross, who carry the excess of premium apparel and shoes for lower prices.

According to some designer brands, discounts stores are the least profitable outlet and they dilute their image. These brands were already moving away from the chains before the pandemic.

T.J. Maxx said not to worry, stores will be “frequently updated with new and on-trend items.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

