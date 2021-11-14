COVID cases decline, so SC returns to in-car driving tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials are returning to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses as the number of COVID-19 across the state decline, the Department of Motor Vehicles said.

Starting Monday, the agency will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon on its website SCDMVOnline.com.

After COVID-19 cases began spiking again in August, the department gave driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle.

“Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers,” DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a statement.

