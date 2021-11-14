Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

COVID cases decline, so SC returns to in-car driving tests

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road tests for those seeking to get...
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles has resumed road tests for those seeking to get a standard driver’s license, but at this point, they aren’t being done on the road.(Live 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina officials are returning to in-car road tests for driver’s licenses as the number of COVID-19 across the state decline, the Department of Motor Vehicles said.

Starting Monday, the agency will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon on its website SCDMVOnline.com.

After COVID-19 cases began spiking again in August, the department gave driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle.

“Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers,” DMV Executive Director Kevin Shwedo said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bill would lower the drinking age to 18.
Myrtle Beach bar managers react to bill to lower S.C. drinking age to 18
A search is underway for two men who sexually assaulted a woman near the campus of Coastal...
16-year-old arrested in connection to sexual assault, carjacking near CCU
Two people are facing charges after Horry County police seized drugs, weapons, and cash.
Two charged after traffic stop leads to car ‘full of drugs,’ HCPD says
A crash was reported.
1 dead after crash in Florence County, troopers say
Katerena Bedjan
Second arrest made in connection to deadly Myrtle Beach area shooting

Latest News

.
Florence colleagues remember Senator Hugh Leatherman
.
Myrtle Beach mom organizes 'Opioid Walk' to put spotlight on drug epidemic
City of Conway looks to keep historic touch to downtown as new businesses move in
City of Conway looks to keep historic touch to downtown as new businesses move in
Downtown Conway is growing as new local businesses choose to establish in the historical downtown
City of Conway looks to keep historic touch to downtown as new businesses move in