Coastal Carolina falls out of AP Poll following loss to Georgia State

Coastal Carolina running back Braydon Bennett (1) is tackled in the end zone by Georgia State...
Coastal Carolina running back Braydon Bennett (1) is tackled in the end zone by Georgia State cornerback Jaylon Jones (27) after a 75-yard touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C.(AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.)
By Michael Owens
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - For the first time over 20 weeks, the Coastal Carolina football team will not be ranked in either of the major national polls.

The Chanticleers fell out of the latest AP Top 25 poll as well as the USA Today AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday. Coming into Sunday, the Chants had been ranked for 22 consecutive weeks, dating back to last season.

The fall in both polls comes after Saturday’s 42-40 home loss against Georgia State, dropping Coastal to an 8-2 record on the season.

The Chants are also now a game behind Appalachian State in the Sun Belt East Divison race, with the Mountaineers able to clinch the division with a win next week.

Elsewhere in the AP Poll, Georgia remained a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week. Alabama leapfrogged over Cincinnati to take over the No. 2 spot, while the Bearcats came in at No. 3.

Oregon and Ohio State rounded out the top five.

Coastal Carolina will continue Sun Belt play in the team’s home finale on Saturday against Texas State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

