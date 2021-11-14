Submit a Tip
City of Conway looks to keep historic touch to downtown as new businesses move in

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - As several cities and towns in Horry County continue to grow, areas like Conway are seeing a new rise in local businesses.

The city is gaining more attention from locals and visitors - as new businesses are taking some formerly vacant spots downtown in just the past few months.

“We are really excited to provide different opportunities for residents of Conway to shop and explore and gain extra services,” said Allyson Hardin, Planning and Development Director for the City of Conway. “The things that we have needed for a while are finally falling into place and are a really good place to be.”

It’s brought about plenty of new businesses and even some restaurants like Carolina Cheese and Provisions. Owner Brandon Lynn said it’s all about bringing a new culture to downtown Conway.

“The community has been very welcoming. It’s a beautiful town and I feel like there’s a vibe here now,” he said. “It’s going to be growing and I hope we can bring more to the energy and growth to downtown Conway.”

Lynn showed off his new establishment during the city’s annual holiday open house. It has a focus on Italian and European dishes, on top of the different types of cheeses.

Lynn also comes from an extensive background of well-known chefs such as Alfred Portale, celebrity chef Tom Colicchio and Food Network’s Scott Conant.

He and co-owner Jesse Sivuly are excited to bring his experience in fine dining to Conway.

“We wanted to offer something like a little taste of Italy, a taste of Europe - but also offering but perhaps that is crafted in a more artisanal way. Old world style and just offering something different that no one else is doing not just in Conway but in the Myrtle Beach area,” said Sivluy.

Meanwhile, city officials are hoping the downtown area can maintain its historical environment as it continues to grow and bring new businesses in.

“We want them to blend well and create their own excitement and vibe but also to reflect the materials and construction of the downtown Conway,” said Hardin. “We are working with the [South Carolina] Department of Transportation on several projects that help provide additional paths around the community and throughout the community to build on that.”

City of Conway looks to keep historic touch to downtown as new businesses move in
