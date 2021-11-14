7 hurt, serious injuries reported after crash in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Serious injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash off Highway 90 on Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of the highway near Lee Street in Conway at around 1:04 p.m. The wreck involved entrapments, according to officials.

Officials said the crash did involve at least one entrapment, and seven people in total were hurt.

Roads in the area will also be shut down for an extended amount of time, according to HCFR. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The Conway Fire Department also assisted county crews at the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

