68-year-old woman killed, another injured after Saturday crash in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed Saturday after a crash in Darlington County.

Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the two-vehicle wreck happened at around 3:45 p.m. in the area of Indian Branch Road and Center Road.

Lee said the driver of a 2012 Nissan was heading north on Center Road when they failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2004 Hyundai traveling east on Indian Branch Road.

The driver of the Hyundai died of their injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt, according to Lee. Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee later identified the driver as 68-year-old Virginia A. Johnson, of Hartsville.

The driver of the Nissan was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

