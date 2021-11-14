Submit a Tip
1 injured after vehicle overturns in Little River

One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.
One person was hurt after this crash in Little River on Sunday, officials said.(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a crash in Little River on Sunday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to a single-vehicle wreck on 1226 North Highway 57 at around 3:45 p.m.

A photo from the scene posted by HCFR to social media shows the vehicle overturned off the side of the road.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Say with WMBF News for updates.

