Packers officially activate Rodgers off COVID-19 reserve list

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers has been activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list as expected, and he’ll start Sunday against the Seahawks.

#Packers activate QB Aaron Rodgers & CB Isaac Yiadom off the reserve/COVID-19 list



Roster moves ahead of #SEAvsGB 📰 https://t.co/W25i7agLFJ — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 13, 2021

Rodgers will return having only missed one game after testing positive for the virus, which is key for the 7-2 Packers, who are very much in the hunt for the top seed and the only bye in the NFC.

You can watch Seahawks-Packers on NewsChannel 7 at 3:25 on Sunday.

