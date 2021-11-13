No. 22 Coastal Carolina falls to Georgia State in homecoming thriller, 42-40

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The long streak of wins at Brooks Stadium came to an end for Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

The No. 22 Chanticleers fell to 8-2 on the year as Georgia State got a critical stop late in the fourth quarter to hang on and win, 42-40. The loss puts Cosatal a game back of Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference’s East Divison, with the Mountaineers owning the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Senior quarterback Bryce Carpenter filled in under center again for the Chanticleers, throwing for 223 yards and a touchdown. He also threw his first interception of the year late in the first quarter.

Redshirt freshman running back Brayden Bennett had a career day on the ground for Coastal. He set a new single-game high of 131 yards on 10 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown late in the first quarter. Coastal’s Isaiah Likely also led all receivers with 101 yards and a score.

Georgia State was on offense led by Conway native Darren Grainger at quarterback. The Furman transfer threw for 198 yards and two scores while running back Tucker Gregg scored three times for the Panthers.

TURNING POINT

The Chants’ second turnover of the game would turn out to be the most costly. With Georgia State up 35-34, Carpenter was sacked and stripped of the ball with just over 2:47 left in the fourth quarter. The Panthers recovered inside the Coastal 8-yard line and a Tucker touchdown would stretch the lead to eight.

Down 42-34 with 2:36 to go in the game, Carpenter led the Chants down the field on a 75-yard drive capped off with a scoring pass that found Likely in the corner of the end zone. After calling a timeout and getting a pass interference call on the first attempt, Coastal set up to go for a two-point conversion to tie - but were stuffed by the Panthers’ defense.

Georgia State would go on to recover an onside kick and run down the clock to seal the win.

FILLING IN AGAIN

Grayson McCall missed his second straight game with what the program has described as an “upper-body injury.” He was spotted on the sidelines in street clothes, but his timetable to return is unknown.

STREAK OVER

The loss comes on homecoming for Coastal and snaps the team’s streak of 12 straight home wins, one shy of tying the school record.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF HOMECOMING

It wasn’t just homecoming for Coastal students and alumni on Saturday. Granger played at Conway High School before heading to Furman and later transferring to Georgia State.

FOREVER ENSHRINED

Both 2020 and 2021 classes of the CCU Sasser Hall of Fame were honored during halftime after an induction ceremony Friday night. Among the inductees are late Lorenzo Taliaferro and the 2016 baseball team, which won the national championship.

UP NEXT

The Chants will host Texas State in their home finale next week at Brooks Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

