Myrtle Beach mom organizes walk to put spotlight on drug epidemic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mother who lost her son to an overdose is putting on her walking shoes all with the hopes of ending the opioid epidemic.

The Myrtle Beach Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk takes place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Thunderbolt Park near The Market Common.

Organizer Kim Plump says the event is about supporting families like hers, who are mourning the loss of someone who experienced an overdose. Plump says she has been in recovery for over 25 years and wants people to know they can also make it to that place.

“Do not be ashamed to ask for help,” she said.

Plump says Saturday’s walk is close to her heart for another reason: her son Nick. She described him as a hard worker who was living the American dream.

“He worked for the Myrtle Beach International Airport,” she said. “He met his wife and got married. He had good pay coming in.”

She says her son experienced major body pains in his knees. After receiving a promotion, she says Nick was later able to get surgery and get operated on.

“I believe Nick thought he was able to handle the pain pills or that he was much stronger than the pain pills,” Plump said. “He had someone who was holding his pain pills because they knew of his past.”

She said he was in a great deal of pain and at some point, received pain pills from another source, someone she believes to be a drug dealer.

Nick later died of an overdose on Sept 24, 2018. Plump says these painful incidents are happening too often to families in our area.

She’s hoping stories like her will encourage people to reach out for help so another family doesn’t experience what’s she’s going through.

“To bring a child into this world and then you see them out of this world is the most horrible thing,” Plump said. “I have never been the same. Holidays are not the same they don’t even matter even more. You count the days. You listen to the tapes, for his voice, to hear what it sounds like. It’s very hard.”

There were 210 overdose deaths across Horry County last year, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. As of September, this year’s number is already at 191.

With numbers climbing, experts say this is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

“It affects 1 and 3 families in this country,” said Nicole Criss, executive director at Faces and Voices of Recovery Grand Strand. “So it’s very likely that it affects everyone that’s watching this in some way shape or form. Until people get out to events like the walk and say we care, people who are struggling are going to want to continue to hide it. It’s hard for people to come out and say that I need help. Showing up to events like the walk and coming together gives even more voice there is unconditional love out there and support.”

In the long-term, some people like Plump want to see harsher penalties for drug dealers. She also hopes more people will erase the stigma she feels is surrounding drug addiction.

Right now, she wants everyone to come together for the awareness walk and take a giant step towards fighting the drug epidemic together.

“I never thought there was anybody else like us out there before,” Plump said. “ There’s a lot of people.”

There will be numerous guest speakers and booth tables for people to receive and additional resources and information about addiction and recovery services.

The awareness walk is expected to wrap up around 4 p.m. Saturday.

